Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka area letter carriers will hold their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. They will collect non-perishable food items in bags left by mailboxes before mail delivery on May 13 and deliver them to local community food banks and pantries.

This is the 25th year for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food since its inception. Last year alone 80 million pounds of non-perishable food was donated nationwide – 582,951 pounds in Kansas.

Examples of non-perishable items include: peanut butter, canned soup, canned meats, canned vegetables, fruits and juices, boxed goods (such as cereal), pasta and rice. Do not donate items that have expired or are in glass containers.

