Topeka murder suspect makes first court appearance

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect in Topeka’s 12th murder of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Shawnee County District Court.

Topeka Police said Michael Stephen Murphy, 40, was taken into custody following a fight that left Reginald A. Moten II, 39, dead.

Police said the two men knew each other and no other suspects are believed to be involved.

The incident happened late Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Indiana Avenue behind a home.

Murphy was booked into jail for second degree murder and a weapons violation. Formal charges are pending.

Via video monitor from the Shawnee County jail, Shawnee County District Court Judge William Ossman set Murphy’s bond at $1 million.

