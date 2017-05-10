Town hall turns hostile for Rep. Marshall

WAMEGO, Kan (KSNT) – A town hall for Congressman Roger Marshall took a hostile turn after attendees began asking him about Russia and health care. Rep. Marshall (R-Kansas) held a town hall meeting at a railroad equipment supplier in Wamego Wednesday night to discuss transportation and the railroad industry. Instead, Marshall was asked about his recent vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood.

“People who don’t have health insurance or who haven’t done the marketplace are at higher risk of having higher costs or no health insurance. We are terrified for them. I am shaking for them and you are not reassuring us,” said one woman in the audience.

The House of Representative’s investigation into Pres. Donald Trump’s campaign and its alleged ties to Russia was also a hot topic. Marshall received criticism from the audience when he suggested that the Russia investigation was not the most important thing happening in Washington D.C.

“That can’t be the only thing we focus on. I’m supposed to be working on a farm bill. I’m supposed to be working on health care. I’m supposed to be working on tax reform. What it appears to me is that this grabs every headline and diverts the attention,” said Marshall.

While a heated debate, most people were able to keep their composure; however, one man was asked to leave for using fowl language. Despite the hostile tone, one woman did thank Marshall for answering their questions and hosting the town hall.

Marshall is scheduled to hold another town hall meeting in Lacrosse, Kansas on Saturday.