Westmoreland woman killed in single vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 34-year-old Westmoreland woman was killed in a single vehicle crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1997 Dodge Ram, driven by Nicole Lynn Chilcott, was traveling southbound on K-99 at around 6:39 a.m. when the vehicle went left of the center into the northbound lane and left the roadway with no sign of braking or evasive maneuver. KHP reports the Dodge jumped teh culvert and struck a tree on the front left side of the vehicle.

The crash occurred just south of Marten Road on K-99, about 2 miles north of Louisville.

Chilcott was taken to Stormont Vail where she was pronounced deceased at 11:14 a.m.

KHP said Chilcott was wearing a seatbelt.