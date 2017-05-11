Adopt-A-Pet: May 11, 2017

We’re back for another week of Adopt-A-Pet! I have three pets for you this week and our first furry friend is Penny the dog! Penny is a 4 year old pit bull/boxer mix who was brought into the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) because she was over-protective of her family. She’s very nice, super loyal and might do best with older kids.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor at HHHS says, “Her owners brought her in because she was very over-protective of their son. So, probably older kids with her, but other than that she’s really a nice girl.”

Penny weighs just over 30 pounds and loves to play, so daily exercises would make her very happy!

I also have two cats to share with you this week. Our first tabby is a grey-colored short hair and her name is Babette! She’s only 2 years old and she does very well with other animals – especially dogs! Babette has actually been a ‘cat-and-dog meet-and-greet tester’ at HHHS in Topeka!

Michelle McCart, another pet adoption counselor with HHHS adds, “As you can tell, she’s the queen of the castle up here. She’s more of a laid back, relaxed lover, who would probably just love to sit on the window sill. She would love hanging out with you and be your cuddle buddy on the couch too!”

Babette is so adorable and the only reason she was brought in was her previous owners had a cat allergy. She’s such a great cat, just looking for an equally great home!

Our second cat and final pet this week is Reggie – the orange and white tiger cat! He weighs over 15 pounds, so he’s a lot bigger than little Babette. Reggie loves to play and paw at just about anything. Being only 2 years old, he’s an active cat and loves to climb on things.

Michelle McCart says, “He’s a little bit feisty, he loves to paw at you – do anything to get your attention. He’s a typical cat – he likes to scratch on stuff, he likes to climb on stuff, so you definitely want to make sure to get him some interactive things to keep him entertained. Otherwise he’ll always be by your side!”

If you’re looking for a fun cat, Reggie is your boy! He’s ready to play and steal your attention whenever you are!

Well – that’s a wrap on ‘Week 3′ of Adopt-A-Pet! Remember, all of these lovely animals you’ve seen today are available – right now – over at the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society. I also wanted to thank all of you for the kind words and adoration of my new weekly segment – it’s been a work of love and there’s so many lovable animals right here in Northeast Kansas just waiting to be adopted. Keep the feedback coming and until next time – give your furry friend some extra lovin’!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert