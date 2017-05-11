2 Hayden High School students taken to hospital after crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in west Topeka that sent two high school students to the hospital.

The crash was reported at 3: 12 p.m. involving two vehicle in the 400 block of SW Gage.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News that two students in a red Pontiac Sunfire pulled out onto Gage and failed to yield to a white Ford pickup with two people inside.

The two Hayden Students were removed from their vehicle and taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The two in the pickup were not injured.

KHP said everyone was wearing seatbelts.

.@KSNTNews 2 Hayden High school students were the ones transported. — nate nottage-tacey (@natetacey) May 11, 2017

.@KSNTNews 2 transported from the accident outside Hayden high school. No word yet on severity of their injuries pic.twitter.com/F8SETGnoTS — nate nottage-tacey (@natetacey) May 11, 2017

.@KSNTNews accident on on Gage. North bound traffic is down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/ysOMpeyzTN — nate nottage-tacey (@natetacey) May 11, 2017