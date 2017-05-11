ESU baseball’s first game in MIAA Tournament postponed

Courtesy: MIAA

JOPLIN, Mo. – The final two games of the MIAA Baseball Tournament scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and will be played Friday morning.

Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri will play at 9 a.m. at Joplin High School field located at 20th and Indiana Streets in Joplin. Emporia State will face off with Missouri Southern at Warren Turner Field at the same time, 9 a.m. on the campus of Missouri Southern.

At the conclusion of the Missouri Southern/Emporia State game, all games will be played at Warren Turner Field and begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game before them. Games will begin at approximately noon as Southwest Baptist takes on Northwest Missouri in an elimination game. At approximately 3 p.m. Missouri Western will take on Lindenwood in a winner’s bracket game.

The winner of Emporia State and Missouri Southern will face off with the winner of Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma at approximately 6 p.m. from Warren Turner Field. In the nightcap scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. the loser of ESU/MSSU will face the loser of UCM/UCO in an elimination.

All fans who purchased tickets for game three and four in advance will be able to enter tomorrow’s games with the same tickets.