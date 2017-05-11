K-State assistant Jacie Hoyt named head coach at UMKC

Courtesy: K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball assistant coach Jacie Hoyt has resigned from head coach Jeff Mittie’s coaching staff to accept the head coach position at UMKC. This is Hoyt’s first head coaching assignment. A national search will be conducted for Hoyt’s replacement.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Jeff Mittie and the entire Kansas State Athletics department for allowing me to be a part of the women’s basketball program the last three years,” said Hoyt. “The experience I received working alongside incredible co-workers, players, administration and the K-State fan base was unforgettable. I will forever be grateful to Coach Mittie for the opportunities he provided me as well as helping me grow and develop into a better person and coach. The K-State ‘Family’ motto will forever be engrained in me for the rest of my career and I will take it with me as I pursue my dream of becoming a Division I head coach.”

At the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Hoyt was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 30 Under 30 list. In her two seasons as an assistant coach on Mittie’s staff, Hoyt helped the Wildcats sign consecutive top 30 recruiting classes. Hoyt established herself on the recruiting trail as a diligent recruiter throughout the Midwest, West and Southwest.

“I want to congratulate Jacie on her new position as head women’s basketball coach at UMKC,” said Mittie. “She is a tireless worker, outstanding teacher and very driven to succeed. She has done a great job at K-State. I am excited to watch her grow the UMKC program into a winner in the Western Athletic Conference.”

On the court, Hoyt aided in the development of K-State’s perimeter players including 2017 All-Big 12 First Team selection Kindred Wesemann, junior Karyla Middlebrook and sophomore Kayla Goth.

Kansas State concluded the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.

The Wildcats registered an 11-7 mark in the Big 12 and a fourth-place finish in the league. The 11 wins were the most since K-State won the Big 12 in 2007-08. This was the third straight season under Mittie that K-State has improved its league win total from one season to the next.