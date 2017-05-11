Local community comes together for National Women Build Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Volunteers from around the community made their way to Oakland once again in support of National Women Build Week.

Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity hosted around a dozen women workers taking time out of their day to help build a home for Maria Ruiz, a single mom with two children.

This will be the 101 house the group has build.

One volunteer took off from work to help out her community.

“It’s just a way to give back, you know when I was introduced to Topeka Habitat for Humanity, when I first came over to Topeka, I just really appreciated their mission, building homes for these families and giving them a chance to have a solid foundation. Something I think is really important, you know if there’s a way for me to be a part of that, that makes me feel like I want to be a part of it,” said Volunteer Kari Kearney.

The Junior League of Topeka was also on hand to present a check of $2,000 to create a leadership program for women.

The Women Build Week will wrap up on Saturday by having a community build with everyone encouraged to volunteer.