Scattered rain, cooler weather today

We’re tracking the coolest day of the week, as the cloud cover and scattered rain chances take hold. The cold front continues to march south across the Plains today, slowly dragging this dreary weather with it. Don’t expect daytime temperatures to move hardly at all today – middle/upper 60s should do it for highs (morning lows were in the lower 60s). For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is now up to 74° – we’ll be 5-10° below that seasonal standard today. But don’t worry, these mid-week rain chances are the price we pay for gorgeous weather again this weekend. And the timing couldn’t be better – there’s a lot going on!

Rain chances will decrease throughout the day, but the cloud cover will hang tough (at least for now). Don’t expect to see much sunshine until tomorrow. So, we shake what’s left of this gloomy weather over the next 18-24 hours and then it’s nothing but sunshine heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. As we alluded to above, there’s a ton going on this weekend: Mother’s Day is on Sunday, area colleges are graduating and outdoor youth sports are in full swing. We’ll slowly warm things up during another stretch of nice, tranquil weather. Highs will hangout in that ‘comfy zone’ tomorrow – lower/middle 70s for Friday afternoon. By Saturday, highs will flirt with 80° and by Mother’s Day, expect 85°+ with continued wall-to-wall sunshine. Longer range computer models suggest our next best chance for rain will hold off until the middle of next week.

Speaking of – the rain chances next week looks fairly meager at this point in time. We could see a brief passing shower as early as Monday, but there aren’t any rain chances above 30% in the extended forecast. More than likely, Monday will feature even warmer weather with hazy sunshine. Don’t be shocked if it’s a bit ‘hot and humid’ with highs approaching 90°! The trend in the computer models if for a bigger storm system to move in by next Thursday and if that holds, expect more nice weather NEXT weekend too. We’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days – just some trends to keep in mind. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as nice weather slides in for Mother’s Day Weekend. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert