Suspect arrested in Wichita fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in just after 6:30 a.m. of a person down at 14th and Perry.

Adrian Christian Wright (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

When authorities arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman, identified as Elena Martinez, lying the middle of the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died a short time later.

The driver of the truck, identified as Adrian Christian Wright, was arrested on charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in bodily harm according to Sedgwick County booking sheets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s