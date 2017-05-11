Suspect arrested in Wichita fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in just after 6:30 a.m. of a person down at 14th and Perry.

When authorities arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman, identified as Elena Martinez, lying the middle of the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died a short time later.

The driver of the truck, identified as Adrian Christian Wright, was arrested on charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in bodily harm according to Sedgwick County booking sheets.