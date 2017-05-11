Will Kobach run for Kansas governor in 2018?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is considered among many, a top likely contender in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race.

KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty said Kobach is already well known to Kansans and thanks he could have his sights set on a higher goal.

“Kris Kobach is already well known in the state of Kansas of the voter fraud issues so I don’t know if this really helps him much if he were to run for governor. But maybe for a national office it’s possible.”

Dr. Beatty said Kobach’s focus has been centered on voter fraud and not things like school funding or state budgets, which leads him to think that Kobach isn’t as likely to run to become the state’s top executive.