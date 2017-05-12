Clean Slate Day attracts dozens of people outside Municipal Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Capital City had a huge crowd outside in the downtown area as many people went to the Municipal Court for the 2nd Clean Slate Day.

The event helps people who need financial assistance relating to charges filed in court. Neighbors can also get convictions removed from their record of they have stayed out of trouble for a certain amount of time.

“Likewise, it’ll empower citizens,” Judge Jason Geier said “It gives them their dignity back. They don’t always have to be looking over their shoulder if they do have a warrant for some reason they’re afraid of law enforcement or afraid to come to court.”

A mini resource fair also took place at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The fair helped people with housing, employment and getting their drivers license.