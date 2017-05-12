Future of Washburn nursing partnership with St. Francis uncertain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When the future of St. Francis health center came into question, nursing students at Washburn University had some questions.

The school partners with the hospital to provide students with hands on clinical experience. The threat of losing it even had graduating students worried about finding work.

As ardent and the KU health system prepare to absorb the non-profit hospital, the future of Washburn’s working relationship with the hospital is unclear.

Dean of Washburn School of Nursing, Monica Scheibmeir, said the new partnership, “might present some new opportunities that were not available to us with the current Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth leadership”.

A decision regarding the schools partnership is still up in the air.

KSNT News reached out to the KU health system about the partnership, and they said, “it’s still all being decided.”