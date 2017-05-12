Good Samaritans help driver trapped under truck along Highway 75

KSNT News Published:

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-truck was injured after being trapped under the tractor for nearly 30 minutes while trying to fix his brakes.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation early Friday afternoon.  The incident occurred in the southbound shoulder area of U.S 75 just north of 46th Street.

Good Samaritans helped the 36-year-old Texas man after noticing him while passing by.

It’s unclear how severe the man’s injuries are, but he was conscious on the scene. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to a local hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s