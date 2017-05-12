Good Samaritans help driver trapped under truck along Highway 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-truck was injured after being trapped under the tractor for nearly 30 minutes while trying to fix his brakes.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation early Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the southbound shoulder area of U.S 75 just north of 46th Street.

Good Samaritans helped the 36-year-old Texas man after noticing him while passing by.

It’s unclear how severe the man’s injuries are, but he was conscious on the scene. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to a local hospital.