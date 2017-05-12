K-State students prepare for life after graduation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The first graduation of 2017 brings many students who have excelled during their undergraduate and graduate programs — just like Sarah Gorn at Kansas State University.

Gorn is getting her degree in biology and is a biology undergraduate researcher. She mentors young girls and encourages them to find their passion in science like herself. Gorn helps other girls understand the importance of safety and critical thinking. Something special she’s doing is working with algae related to cancer to see how cancer starts.

“Not a lot of colleges allow their undergraduates to do such serious research work as I’ve been able to do,” Gorn said. “So, that’s definitely been a way that I could take what I’ve learned in the classroom and apply it.”

Gorn is graduating Cum Laude and plans to go to the medical school, A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

