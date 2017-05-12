KSNT News report leads to suspension of CRV Lady’s license

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News’ reporting on an erratic Topeka driver known as CRV Lady, led The Kansas Department of Revenue to investigate reports around her reckless driving and ultimately revoke her license, the agency announced Friday.

In an e-mailed response from Kansas Department of Revenue’s Director of Vehicles, Lisa Kaspar:

“On April 18, 2017, KDOR staff requested that a review occur and that the driver submit to a drive test based on reviewed statements and video footage regarding Ms. (Patricia) McDonald’s driving behavior…”

The email continues:

“KSNT News had received many citizen reports of the driver operating a vehicle recklessly within the City of Topeka. These claims are backed up by video footage linked with the article that shows the vehicle’s tag.”

KSNT News has reported on Patricia McDonald’s driving since viewers asked us to look into her case in April. Most recently, she was cited Monday following an unwanted person report May 8. Even with her license revoked, it hasn’t stopped McDonald from driving. Topeka Police said she still had her driver’s license on her Monday afternoon. The physical license was taken by police and she was cited at the time.

KSNT News first reported her incidents April 11, after KSNT News received multiple complaints about the driver.

McDonald is due back in court on May 24 for a motion hearing to revoke a previous diversion. She’s expected to appear again on June 1 for three different cases, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.