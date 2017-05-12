Local man honored for exceptional hospitality

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – He said working there changed his life.

Its that work that earned Kenneth Ellis the honor to be the 2017 recipient of the Andrea Rakocy Burton hospitality award Friday.

A veteran, Ellis said volunteering his time at the Great Overland Station museum has given him the sense of community he became used to during his time in the service.

The award came as a total surprise to the volunteer, who said, “I figured something was up when they told me to be here a little earlier than I normally am.”

Ellis received an award certificate along with a check from Visit Topeka.

The group awards the honor every year, as a way of honoring the dedication and commitment to tourism that Burton showed during her time as a capital tour coordinator at the Kansas State house.

Recipients must be nominated for the award, and have gone above and beyond in performing some kind of local hospitality service.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s