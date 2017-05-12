Local man honored for exceptional hospitality

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – He said working there changed his life.

Its that work that earned Kenneth Ellis the honor to be the 2017 recipient of the Andrea Rakocy Burton hospitality award Friday.

A veteran, Ellis said volunteering his time at the Great Overland Station museum has given him the sense of community he became used to during his time in the service.

The award came as a total surprise to the volunteer, who said, “I figured something was up when they told me to be here a little earlier than I normally am.”

Ellis received an award certificate along with a check from Visit Topeka.

The group awards the honor every year, as a way of honoring the dedication and commitment to tourism that Burton showed during her time as a capital tour coordinator at the Kansas State house.

Recipients must be nominated for the award, and have gone above and beyond in performing some kind of local hospitality service.