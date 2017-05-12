Mother Nature warms things up for Mother’s Day Weekend

We’re tracking yet another stretch of nice, tranquil weather across Northeast Kansas and the timing couldn’t be any better. Mother’s Day Weekend is upon us, youth sports are in full swing and college graduations are happening – nothing like some warm Kansas sunshine to celebrate! We’ll be in that ‘comfy zone’ we love to talk about, today. Expect daytime temps in the 60s and 70s, with highs approaching 75° this afternoon. For what it’s worth, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 74° – so we’re right back to where we should be in mid May. Dry, clear skies will dominate the forecast through the early stages of next week. So, it’s not surprising that we’ll warm things up in this stretch of sun-filled weather. Highs will flirt with 80° tomorrow afternoon, and Mother’s Day looks even warmer. It’ll be 85°+ for the moms and grand-moms this year – Mother Nature certainly illustrating what type of weather she prefers!

The warm-up won’t stop there, Monday will give us a real taste of summer with highs soaring into the upper 80s. It’ll be rather humid too, with the return of south winds. So, a high temp around 89° will actually FEEL more like 95°+. Yes, we’ll be chatting about HEAT INDEX early next week! The rest of the extended forecast will stay ‘above average’ too, despite increasing chance for storms later next week. It’s still too early to pinpoint the timing and location of next week’s storms, but expect rain chances to return as early as Tuesday afternoon. At this point, storms look much more likely next Wednesday and Thursday, though. And if this rhythmic pattern continues, next weekend will be nice…again. We’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the 7-day forecast as newer computer models come in over the next several days. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warming weather! Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert