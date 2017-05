TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded Friday morning to an accident involving a school bus and five other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. at 21st and Gage, after the bus driver said the brakes on the bus failed. The bus, with Royal Valley written on the side, was full of children.

There was damage to the front of the bus. Paramedics responded to the scene as a precaution, emergency workers said.