A great Graduation and Mother’s Day Weekend ahead

It’s hard to believe, but it is Graduation and Mother’s Day Weekend and you couldn’t ask for better weather in Northeast Kansas. It is looking to be near perfect for the second weekend in a row as high pressure has moved into the Central Plains and will stay over us for the next few days.

Expect to see lots of sunshine. We could see a few high wispy cirrus clouds throughout the weekend as a whole, but that’s about it. Winds will be light for our Saturday. They will be once again picking up from the south by Mother’s Day Sunday as we are expecting some breezy conditions at 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 25-30. Those southerly winds along with the additional sunshine will allow temperatures to continue warming up with highs near the 80 degree mark for Saturday. But will easily crack into the lower to middle 80s for Sunday.

As we start a new week on Monday, we will see those temperatures continue to increase as we keep the mainly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds. Not only will those southerly winds help usher in warmer air that will result in highs in the upper 80s, but also bring in some humid air. That extra humidity will put the heat index in the low 90s at times.

Storm chances are expected to return to the area next week in several rounds. The first round should come in as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a break on Wednesday before the second round moves in for both Thursday and Friday. Right now, it’s too early to know if we could see any strong to severe storms from these events so it will be something we’ll continue to be tracking and watching over the next several days. Stay tuned!

For now, just sit back and enjoy the weekend whether you’re going to be out and about getting those last minute Mother’s Day gifts or going to that special graduation ceremony.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso