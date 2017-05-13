Local supporters lace up for mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They came together ready to tackle a big topic.

With beautiful weather on their side, dozens of National Alliance on Mental Illness supporters grabbed their best pair of sneakers and hit the ground…walking.

Laced up and ready to go, supporters descended on Hummer Sports Park Saturday for the 15th annual NAMIWalks event.

For mental illness survivor, Alexa McGee, the event goes beyond a few miles of walking.

As the 21-year-old prepared to address a growing crowd of walkers, McGee told KSNT News, “I do it with the intent to empower.” This as she discussed her decision share her story with others.

All money raised through the walk will benefit local families and individuals experiencing mental illness.