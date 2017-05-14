ESU set to host NCAA Central Regional

Kansas City, Mo. (MIAA) – Four MIAA baseball teams earned spots in the NCAA Division II Central Regional which will be hosted by top seed Emporia State on May 18-22 from the Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia, Kan.

The Hornets will open the tournament against eighth seeded Arkansas-Monticello who won the Great American Conference Tournament earlier today. MIAA Tournament runner-up Central Oklahoma earned the seventh seed and will play second seeded Minnesota State-Mankato in the opening round.

MIAA Tournament Champion Lindenwood earned the fourth seed and will face off with Southern Arkansas. Missouri Western earned the sixth seed and will open their regional against St. Cloud State of the Northern Sun.