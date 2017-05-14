Golfers weigh in on proposed cart rental hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local golfers are hitting the links and weighing in.

As the Shawnee County Commission prepares to decide whether customers at Cyprus Ridge Golf Course should pay an extra $1.00 to rent a golf cart, those directly affected told KSNT News an increase could be a good thing.

“It gives you more time to play out here when the weather is bad because we’ll have cart paths finally,” said long time golfer, Chuck Lower.

The increase will finance nearly $500,000.00 worth of cart paths through out the course, directly impacting the back nine – according to Lower.

Commissioners are expected to approve the increase on May 15.