Golfers weigh in on proposed cart rental hike

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local golfers are hitting the links and weighing in.

As the Shawnee County Commission prepares to decide whether customers at Cyprus Ridge Golf Course should pay an extra $1.00 to rent a golf cart, those directly affected told KSNT News an increase could be a good thing.

“It gives you more time to play out here when the weather is bad because we’ll have cart paths finally,” said long time golfer, Chuck Lower.

The increase will finance nearly $500,000.00 worth of cart paths through out the course, directly impacting the back nine – according to Lower.

Commissioners are expected to approve the increase on May 15.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s