Great Mother’s Day but some stormy weather is on the way for new week

Happy Mother’s Day Northeast Kansas!

It’s looking to still be a great day for mom and for any plans you and the family have planned for her at the sunny skies will continue for today. You could probably see some high wispy clouds roll through again, but that’s all we can expect. However, it will on the breezy side as southerly winds will be picking up throughout the day. They will be ranging from 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25-30 at times. The sunshine and breezy conditions will allow us to continue warming up with highs easily going up into the middle to upper 80s.

The warm and sunny conditions will continue as we kick off a brand new week on Monday. High temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees. That along with the still breezy southerly winds will be filtering in even humid air. It won’t be overly muggy, but it will feel like a summer day as the heat index will make it feel like the low 90s at times. Make sure to stay cool out there!

Rain & storm chances are looking to still move back in on Tuesday evening, but the latest model runs are keeping the majority of the stormy weather off to our west. Still something we’ll be keeping our eyes on.

We’ll have another sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the 80s for much of the week before our second round of showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday and Friday. As of right now, it’s still early to know if or any severe weather is expected from this system. It’s something the your KSNT Storm Track weather team will also keep tracking and watching as we get closer to the later part of the week.

Once that second system moves out, we will cool back down to near average temperatures into the 70s leading into next weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso