Topeka Fire Department investigating incendiary house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department crew members are investigating a fire, they believe was intentionally set.

The fire broke out just after 11:30 P.M. Saturday night on the 700 Blk. of SW Fillmore St.

When officers arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from the south side of the house.

The fire crew was able to contain the fire, but the owners will face an estimated $18,000 dollars in damages.

Two dogs were found in the house, sadly one died on the scene. The other dog was taken for treatment because of the smoke.

If you have any information on this case, please the area call crime stoppers at 785-234-0007.