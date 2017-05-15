A&E Network films new documentary series at Highland Park High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The A&E Network announced they have filmed a new documentary series at Highland Park High School in Topeka.

The untitled series takes a first-hand look at the inner-workings of the universal American experience of life in public high school. The series will follow seven, everyday young adults, all with personal motivations for participating, who are sent in by Topeka school officials for a semester at Highland Park High School.

Participants immerse themselves to help the community and the country learn more about life as a public high school student. The series was filmed during the course of the spring 2017 semester.

A&E said more details, including title and premiere date, will be announced shortly.

In a press release, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Elaine Frontain said Highland Park is emblematic of schools across America today.

“Through immersive content and unprecedented access, viewers return to high school for a unique look into life as an American teen today, a topic at the forefront of today’s cultural conversation. We are so grateful to the school officials, students and the parents for such personal access.”

The network said participants from a variety of backgrounds and locations were carefully chosen to take part in this project.

“After thorough background checks and district screenings they became fully immersed, focusing their time in Topeka away from their family and friends. Tasked with adapting to new social norms, they quickly learn what it’s like to be a teenager today.”