Authorities looking for chase suspect after crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a high speed chase early Monday afternoon.

KHP tells KSNT News the pursuit started in the 4800 block of Topeka Boulevard and lasted about two minutes before the suspect crashed the red Jeep he was driving into a tree at SW Hillside and Kansas Ave. in south Topeka.

After the crash the suspect got out of the vehicle and took off on foot heading north. KHP said at this time there is no danger to the public.

A passenger was also in the vehicle and at this time is not being charged.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It us unknown if the red jeep the suspect was driving was stolen.