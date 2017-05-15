Emporia State University transitions to go tobacco free

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State University is transitioning to become a tobacco-free campus. The campus pushed for a change a couple years ago. After a recent survey, 70% of students, faculty and staff agreed the campus should become smoke-free. Recently, E.S.U. was awarded $25,000 from the Kansas Health Foundation to go tobacco free — which will go towards promotion events and signage. With campus modifications brings some students for and some students against changes.

“I’m okay with it, but I know there are people that are upset about it because there are a lot of smokers and they’re going to have to go further away to be able to go smoke a cigarette,” Emporia State University student, Nancy Posadas said.

University officials say there won’t be any major consequences for someone caught smoking on campus. The policy will go into full effect January of 2018.