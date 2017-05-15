First “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive successful

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While protecting and serving the community, members of the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department see the need for blood first hand.

Topeka’s first responders partnered with the American Red Cross Monday for the Topeka Red Cross “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive. It’s an effort to raise awareness of the ongoing need for blood. People stopped by the city’s office building in downtown to donate. Each person was asked to participate in the friendly competition by choosing to donate in support of the police or the fire department.

Really the competition here is secondary to the need the Red Cross Needs about 14,000 donations a day just to keep up with demand so we’d really like to see the fire department and I’m sure the police department would like to see them get the trophy, we’re all one team here in the city and the real winner here will be the American Red Cross and the donations they receive her today,” said Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

The blood drive received 61 donations Monday, their overall goal was 50.

The Topeka Fire Department received the trophy for the most donations.