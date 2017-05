TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Neighbors in East Topeka are safe after shots were fired steps away from Eastborough Park along Arter Ave.

It happened just before 11 P.M. Friday night.

Police responded to the area after hearing several shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene they found five shell casings.

There is no word yet on if they have a suspect in the case.

No injuries have been reported.