Hot and humid today, thunderstorms loom

We’re tracking a taste of summer to start the fresh work/school week. Hazy sunshine and breezy south winds will boost temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon. When we factor in the rising humidity levels, HEAT INDEX values will soar into the middle/upper 90s today. Yes, you read that correctly. The warm south winds will easily gust over 30 mph – only pumping in more heat and humidity across Northeast Kansas. Today will be the warmest day of the week and one of the warmest days so far this year! For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 75°. We’ll be a solid 15°+ above that benchmark today.

It’s been a fairly quiet start to May, traditionally one of the wettest, most storm-filled months of the year. So, what’s Mother Nature throwing our way? Well, persistent storms chances…of course. Showers and thunderstorms will make their way back into the forecast as early as tomorrow evening. It’s still too early to pinpoint the location and intensity of the storms, but plan on some borderline severe storms Tuesday night. Whatever is leftover from that round of rain will spill over into the first half of Wednesday, before we begin to dry things out again. Another round of strong storms is expected by Thursday afternoon, with more lingering rain on plunging into Friday. Recent computer models even have rain chances for the first part of Saturday too. As is almost always the case this time of year, we’ll have to take the extended forecast on a day-by-day basis. Sometimes the strength of storms is completely predicated on the round and sky conditions that came before it. We’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the 7-day forecast in the coming days. Just know that this week is going to look (and feel) a lot more like a typical May in Northeast Kansas.

Temperatures will slowly fall this week, which isn’t a huge surprise with all of the looming storm chances. Rain and clouds equal cooler weather and that’s exactly what we’re looking at later this week. There will be tons of rain-free time this week, but the upcoming unsettled stretch of weather will send daytime temps into the 70s as early as Wednesday. Lows will fall into the 40s (again) by next weekend. As our seasonal temperatures continue rising, it’s almost a certainty that we’ll have temps ‘below average’ by the end of the week. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as thunderstorm chances return to the area this week. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert