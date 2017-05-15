Human remains found at home in western Sedgwick County

KSNW-TV Published:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a home in western Sedgwick County where human remains were reportedly found Monday afternoon.

Sedgwick County investigators say the remains were found about 3:20 p.m. by the person renting the home and who was mowing a field south of the residence.  Officials say the renter has been living in the home about two months.

Authorities say forensic specialists are on the scene and will remove the remains, and then try to establish the gender and cause of death of the person.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s