Kansas jury convicts man of causing deadly wreck

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas jury has convicted a man of drunkenly causing a crash that killed two clients of an organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

Sedgwick County jurors found Bret Blevins of Wichita guilty of 14 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and multiple charges of aggravated battery.

Authorities said Blevins was driving a borrowed vehicle in March of last year when he ran through a stop sign and hit a van occupied by three residents and two employees of Starkey Inc. The organization has dozens of Wichita-area homes and provides services to people with mental disabilities.

Forty-six-year-old Dirk MacMillan and 25-year-old Dusty Atterbery were killed.

During his trial, Blevins testified he wasn’t driving the SUV at the time of the crash.