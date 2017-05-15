Man killed after crashing stolen motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 27-year-old man was killed Saturday when he crashed a stolen motorcycle. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lincoln.

Police said a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the stolen motorcycle. The driver refused to stop, and the deputy lost sight of the motorcycle at Lincoln and McLean. The deputy continued west and found the bike had crashed in the 800 block of West Lincoln.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Bryce Reed of Wichita, died at the scene.

The accident is the eleventh fatal accident in the city this year.