Memorial service set for Westmoreland woman killed in accident

Related Coverage Westmoreland woman killed in single vehicle crash

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for a northeast Kansas woman killed in a vehicle accident.

According to Penwell-Gabel, a memorial service for Nicole Lynn Chilcott, 34, of Westmoreland, will take place on Thursday, May 18 at Westmoreland United Methodist Church located at 107 North 2nd Street.

Chilcott died on the morning of May 10, 2017 after the 1997 Dodge Ram she was driving on K-99 went off the roadway and struck a tree on the front left side of the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports there was no sign of braking or evasive maneuver. She was wearing a seatbelt.

For further details on sending flowers or condolences CLICK HERE