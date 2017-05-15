New DUI law signed by Brownback

Related Coverage Senate bill could lessen restrictions on first-time DUI offenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A law signed by Governor Brownback is putting a tighter lock on systems in cars that keeps drunk driving offenders from starting their vehicles.

Interlock companies will now have to certify that the drunk driving offender has kept the device on for the full duration of their probation period.

Ignition interlocks are devices that prevent a car from starting if a driver has been drinking.

In February lawmakers introduced a bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee that would give first time DUI offenders the option of getting the interlock device or choosing not to drive during their suspension.

This law looks to deter DUI offenders from tampering with the devices or turning them off.

Companies can monitor the device by collecting data from it- checking to see if the device was messed with.

The bill originally received unanimous support in the House.