Oklahoma officer says she recalled training as she shot man

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Betty Shelby
Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom following testimony in her trial in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 12, 2017. Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A white Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man has testified that a training video ran through her mind as she pulled the trigger.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby is accused of killing 40-year-old Terence Crutcher last September.

Shelby testified Monday that she shot Crutcher when she saw him reach into his stalled SUV through a partially open window. She said her training taught her not to let suspects pull their arm back out of a vehicle because they might have a gun. She recalled a training video in which an officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Crutcher didn’t have a gun on him or in his vehicle. His family says the window was closed.

