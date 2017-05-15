Oklahoma officer says she recalled training as she shot man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A white Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man has testified that a training video ran through her mind as she pulled the trigger.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby is accused of killing 40-year-old Terence Crutcher last September.

Shelby testified Monday that she shot Crutcher when she saw him reach into his stalled SUV through a partially open window. She said her training taught her not to let suspects pull their arm back out of a vehicle because they might have a gun. She recalled a training video in which an officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Crutcher didn’t have a gun on him or in his vehicle. His family says the window was closed.