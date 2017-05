TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting that happened near SE 3rd and Lawrence St. early Monday morning.

Before police arrived on scene, the man was taken to a Topeka hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man was in stable condition when he arrived at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.