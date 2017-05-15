Topeka woman taken to hospital after hitting KDOT tractor

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle hit a Kansas Department of Transportation tractor in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:20 Monday morning with a KDOT tractor was eastbound on U.S. 56 and was making a U-turn to westbound when it was struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Megan Rieman, 47, of Topeka.

KHP said Rieman was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries. The driver of the tractor, identified as Brett Donald Romine, 27, of Osage City was not injured.

According to KHP, both drivers were wearing seat belts.

