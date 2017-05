TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 72-year-old Topeka man was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2004 Chevy Impala driven by John A. Lucero of Topeka was westbound on U.S. 24, east of Grantville Monday morning when he lost consciousness and struck a guardrail.

KHP said Lucero was wearing a seat belt and that he was taken to St. Francis Hospital with possible injuries.