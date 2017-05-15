Vote passes for Shawnee Heights to leave Centennial League

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday evening, the Shawnee Heights school board voted in favor (4-3) for the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds to pursue options in a different league outside the Centennial League. Shawnee Heights says the new league would allow them to play against same-sized schools.

The potential league would have fewer members which would give Shawnee Heights more options for non-league games.

Our school board voted 4-3 to approve the recommendation by administrators and coaches to continue pursuit of a new league. — Shawnee Heights HS (@SHHSThunderbird) May 16, 2017

There are currently 10 teams in the Centennial League, but they’re spread among three different classes.

Class 6A Centennial League schools:

Washburn Rural

Topeka High

Manhattan

Junction City

Class 5A Centennial League schools:

Shawnee Heights

Topeka West

Emporia

Seaman

Highland Park

Class 4A Centennial League schools:

Hayden