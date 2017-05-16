Citizens to vote on school district improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters in one Lyon County School district are heading to the polls today.

Patrons of USD 252 Southern Lyon County will cast votes on a 14-milliond dollar bond election. If approved, the money would be used for various improvements at four schools in the district. Those include safety and security issues and student preparation for the 21st Century.

The bond will pay for improvements at Neosho Rapids Elementary School, Hartford Junior and Senior High School and Olpe Elementary and Olpe Junior-Senior High School.

The bond would be paid at no additional cost to taxpayers. The current bond is set to be paid off in the spring of 2018 with the new bond taking effect in 2019 if voters approve.