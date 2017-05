MILTONVALE, Kan (KSNT)- An 89-year-old Kansas man is out $700 after an unknown suspect scammed him into purchasing $3,000 worth of gift cards.

Riley County Police Department said the victim was able to cancel the cards after learning it was a scam and was able to recover $2,300.

Police are asking anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.