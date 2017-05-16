Kansas School of Nursing to open Salina campus this fall

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas School of Nursing plans to open a campus in Salina this fall.

The new venture is a partnership with Salina Regional Health Center.

John Berggren, spokesman for the Salina health center, said in a news release Tuesday that the campus will accept a class of 12 students this fall.

The class sizes are expected to gradually increase until reaching a maximum of 48 students in the fifth year.

The new campus will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree to students who have completed two years of undergraduate education at another college or university.

The goal of the new campus is to educate professional nurses to work in rural parts of Kansas.