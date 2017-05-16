Man accused of ripping off rabbits tail to face misdemeanors

Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man accused of ripping the tail off a classroom’s pet rabbit while working as a custodian for a University of Kansas child care will face two misdemeanors instead of a felony.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a judge ruled Monday after a preliminary hearing for Shawn Zuehlsdorf.

A woman testified that she saw a man drop off the bleeding rabbit in March at a park and snapped a picture of his car. Zuehlsdorf told a university police officer that the rabbit’s tail came off while “roughhousing” and described what happened as “an accident” in a note left at the school.

The rabbit was later euthanized. Zuehlsdorf no longer works for the university. He’s scheduled to be arraigned next month on misdemeanor cruelty to animals and theft charges.

