Man enters local bank with sword

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Topeka police said a man was questioned after walking into a back with a sword.

According to officers on the scene, the man was in custody inside the bank. The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Bank of America branch in the 700 Block of South Topeka Boulevard.

A KSNT News photographer on the scene said he was able to see a sword inside a police car at the scene.

Late Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said the subject entered the bank with a sword in its scabbard. He was asked by security to give up the sword and he complied. The person also mentioned he “wanted money”. He was taken to the law enforcement center for questioning.