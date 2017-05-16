Manhattan High makes ‘America’s Most Challenging High School’ list for its 9th consecutive year

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan High School made The Washington Post’s ‘America’s Most Challenging High School’ list for the 9th year in a row. The Washington Post put out a release of high schools — which was about 2000 schools. Public schools are ranked based on a formula with the number of advanced placement tests given each year divided by the number of graduating seniors. Ten Kansas schools made the list and the only one in Northeast Kansas was Manhattan High.

“Because I have taken the test and passed a lot of the tests, I’m exempt from a lot of early level college courses,” Senior, Chloe Dorst said. “So, I can skip on to like sophomore, or even junior level classes.”

If you’d like to check the complete list of schools who made the list click here.

