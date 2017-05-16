Police ID driver in hit & run involving K-State student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police have identified the person involved in a hit & run that injured a Kansas State University student.

RCPD said Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan was driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:55 a.m. on April 14, 2017 that was involved in a hit & run incident that injured Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene at 12th Street and Bluemont, they found Amber with severe injuries after being struck by the white Silverado.

Police said investigation into the incident revealed at the time of the incident, Wilhelm had stopped in the crosswalk and was bent over. She was then struck by Blaha, who was traveling westbound on Bluemont Ave. Wilhelm was taken to Via Christi and then lifeflighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries.

RCPD said at this time the investigation into this incident has concluded. Although no arrests have been made or citations issued, the case has been sent to the Riley County District Attorney’s office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.

Riley County Police said their thoughts continue to be with Amber and her family.