Police looking for suspect after Lawrence fast food robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a fast food restaurant.

The Lawrence Police Department said officers responded to the Long John Silver’s and A&W located at 1501 W. 23rd Street on a reported robbery.

Police said a man wearing a red sweatshirt entered the business brandishing an edged weapon and demanded money. Police said the suspect then fled the business with an unknown amount of cash.

An employee at the restaurant reported to officers that during the incident he was struck by the suspect, not with the weapon, causing minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Lawrence Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).